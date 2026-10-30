Pope Leo XIV urges global AI rules at Vatican conference
World
Pope Leo XIV is urging the world to come together and set clear, ethical ground rules for artificial intelligence.
Speaking at a Vatican conference packed with AI experts, he said we need international oversight so AI stays focused on helping people, not just making profits.
Pope rejects machine legal status
The Pope made it clear: machines shouldn't get legal status or be trusted with life-and-death choices.
He pointed to his recent encyclical Magnificent Humanity, calling on world leaders and institutions to make sure AI development always puts the common good above everything else.