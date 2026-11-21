Possible December 12 shutdown threatens US holiday travel and flights
Holiday travel plans in the US might get bumpy this year, as a possible government shutdown looms for December 12.
If Congress doesn't sort out funding for agencies like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), airport security staff and air traffic controllers may have to work without pay, meaning longer lines and more flight delays or cancelations right when everyone's trying to get home.
Strong holiday bookings could worsen delays
Previous shutdowns have already caused big airport delays and staffing shortages, but this time could be worse thanks to busy travel demand and an already stretched air traffic control system.
Airlines say holiday bookings are strong, so if Congress can't agree on a deal soon, travelers could face some serious headaches just as the holidays kick off.