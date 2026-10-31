President Donald Trump meets Stephen Hubbard, freed from Russian captivity
World
President Donald Trump met with Stephen Hubbard, a 73-year-old retired teacher and Air Force and National Guard veteran, after Hubbard's release from Russian captivity.
Detained since 2022 on disputed mercenary charges, Hubbard told Trump he "wouldn't have lasted another year" in prison.
His freedom was secured on October 21 following Trump's talks with Russian President Putin.
Stephen Hubbard reunited with son
Hubbard endured harsh conditions near Ukraine's front lines before his release.
Trump said, "you look very healthy. I mean, you have no weight problem." and "It's an honor to have you back. It's a great honor."
Now safely home, Hubbard's son joined him at the greeting.