President Karol Nawrocki returns from Senegal after top court shake-up
President Karol Nawrocki just cut his Senegal trip short and flew back to Warsaw after a major shake-up in the country's top court.
The drama started when Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska suspended the tribunal's president and vice president, accusing them of disrupting court work.
Nawrocki called urgent talks with representatives of political parties, warning that the situation is now "the threat to internal security."
Protests, arrests over PiS court appointments
The crisis has sparked protests outside the Constitutional Tribunal, leading to more police on the streets and three arrests.
This all ties back to controversial court appointments made by the Law and Justice (PiS) party in 2015, moves that European courts have criticized for undermining judicial independence.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been pushing for reforms for weeks but keeps running into presidential vetoes, so Poland's battle over its legal system is far from over.