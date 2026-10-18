President Macron to address nation tonight amid violent nationwide protests
World
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to speak to the nation tonight after days of intense protests across France.
Demonstrators have clashed, and there has been arson and widespread looting across the country.
With the presidential election just six months away, officials are pointing fingers at "ultra-left" groups for stirring up unrest.
High school students protest fuel inflation
It all started with rising fuel prices and inflation, which have only gotten worse because of the ongoing West Asia conflict that began after a US and Israeli attack on Iran earlier this year.
High school students have already been protesting for weeks about these issues.
Macron is also heading to four Arab countries soon, highlighting how global events are hitting home in France right now.