Protests over living costs spark clashes in Belgium, Italy
World
Protests about rising living costs and public services got out of hand this week in Belgium and Italy, with clashes erupting in Brussels, Liege, and Milan.
What started as a movement in France over school conditions has now spread beyond France into neighboring Belgium and Italy.
French protests: nearly 1,800 arrests
Leaders in both countries have strongly condemned the violence, with Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin calling it an organized attempt to stir up trouble.
French protests have already seen one person died after suffering a cardiac arrest during protests in Paris, more than 500 police officers hurt, and nearly 1,800 arrests.
Officials blamed the unrest on the "ultra-left" and criminals while still supporting people's right to protest peacefully.