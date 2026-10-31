Qatari mediators return to Tehran amid hope for nuclear deal
World
Qatari mediators are back in Tehran, hoping to help the US and Iran finally make progress on their long-running nuclear standoff.
President Trump says he's optimistic a deal could be close, but he said the US would not strike Iran before the elections.
For now, it's all about finding common ground at the table.
Iran US dispute over sanctions sequencing
Iran wants US sanctions lifted and relief from port and oil export restrictions before moving forward, so much so that they've already shot down one Qatari proposal.
The US meanwhile is sticking to its demand that nuclear issues come first.
Both sides are still talking through intermediaries, with Iran focusing on its own seven-day plan while the US pushes for nuclear issues included from the start of negotiations.