Rishi Sunak meets Narendra Modi marking 25 years in service
World
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just caught up with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, marking Modi's 25 years in public service.
Sunak pointed out that countries like India now have more freedom to shape their own future, instead of always following bigger powers like the United States or China.
Rishi Sunak praises Narendra Modi's commitment
Sunak had some kind words for Modi, praising his commitment, work ethic, and energy.