Rubio to visit India as U.S.-India trade deal stalls
The U.S.-India trade deal is still stuck, and now US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is flying to India next week to try to get things moving.
Talks will focus on investment and energy in Mumbai and Jamnagar.
Even though both sides agreed on a basic framework way back in February 2026, the final deal keeps getting delayed by several roadblocks.
Legal disputes over President Trump's tariffs
Legal issues around President Trump's tariffs have made it tricky to agree on lowering tariffs for each other.
India also isn't thrilled about new US trade rules, especially possible penalties for buying Russian oil.
On top of that, India doesn't want to open up its agriculture market too much or lose out compared to countries like Vietnam.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently called the talks "plateau," but both countries say they're committed to making this deal happen.