Rubio to visit India as U.S.-India trade deal stalls

Legal issues around President Trump's tariffs have made it tricky to agree on lowering tariffs for each other.

India also isn't thrilled about new US trade rules, especially possible penalties for buying Russian oil.

On top of that, India doesn't want to open up its agriculture market too much or lose out compared to countries like Vietnam.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently called the talks "plateau," but both countries say they're committed to making this deal happen.