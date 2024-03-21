Next Article

This marks first arrests since the international LGBT movement was banned in Russia

2 bar workers arrested in Russia's first LGBTQ 'extremism' case

By Riya Baibhawi 01:56 pm Mar 21, 202401:56 pm

What's the story A Russian court has ordered the detention of a bar's administrator and art director, under the country's new law that targets the LGBTQ+ community. Both worked at "Pose Bar" in Orenburg and were charged with running an "extremist organization." The two will remain in custody until May 18 and could face up to 10 years in prison. Notably, this is the first case of criminal prosecution after Russia's ban on the so-called "international LGBT movement" in November.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Russia's ambiguous interpretation of the "international LGBT movement" has paved the way for legal action against anyone advocating for LGBTQ+ rights or identifying as part of this community. In November 2023, the Russian supreme court ruled that LGBTQ+ activists should be designated as "extremists." The arrests have taken place amidst a growing ultra-conservative trend that has intensified since the Kremlin's Ukraine offensive.

Government's charge

Detained people charged for encouraging 'extremism'

According to reports, the two staffers of "Pose Bar"—reportedly identified as Diana Kamilyanova and Alexander Klimov—were previously charged with "encouraging non-traditional sexual relations" among their clientele. The charges came after a law enforcement intervention at the venue in March, which became infamous after videos depicting the humilating arrests of several patrons went viral online. "The defendants, individuals of non-traditional sexual orientation, conspired with a group...who also endorsed the beliefs and actions of the international public association LGBT," the court said.

Rights group's statement

Amnesty International voices concern over arrests

After the arrests of Kamilyanova and Klimov, Amnesty International released a statement, which said, "The fears of LGBTQ individuals and human rights activists since the close of last year have now become a reality." In an online statement, the human rights organization appealed to international authorities to press Russian officials to reconsider the homophobic verdict and immediately cease persecution of the LGBTQ+ community.

Background

Timeline of Russia's intensifying anti-LGBTQ legislation

The Russian government has been steadily intensifying its anti-LGBTQ legislation since 2013, when it outlawed the promotion of "non-traditional" relationships to minors. In December 2022, President Vladimir Putin broadened the law to criminalize any favorable public reference to LGBTQ+ people or relationships. Additional restrictions were enforced in July 2023, when legislators banned medical procedures and administrative processes that permit gender changes. This was followed by the Russian supreme court's enancement of the "LGBT movement" ban in November 2023.