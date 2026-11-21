Russian cargo ship drifts into Finnish waters after drone attack
A Russian cargo ship on its way to Kaliningrad was attacked by two drones in the Gulf of Finland, just a few miles from Russia's border.
The ship was on fire and drifted into Finnish waters. The crew is being evacuated and officials are checking the damage.
Kaliningrad governor says supplies unaffected
Finnish Border Guard says the burning vessel is not a danger to other ships, and preparations for potential rescue operations are being made in cooperation with other authorities in Finland and internationally.
Kaliningrad's governor reassured that local supply lines will not be affected.
This comes right after a spike in drone attacks in nearby regions.