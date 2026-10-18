Russian Cosmos 2612 nears ICEYE-X36, raising space security concerns
A Russian satellite, Cosmos 2612, made headlines after it zipped in from over 322km away to just three miles from ICEYE-X36, a U.S.-owned satellite believed to be supporting Ukraine's military.
This sudden move in low Earth orbit has sparked concerns about possible Russian interference and what it could mean for space security.
Analysts link approach to Ukraine support
Analysts think this wasn't just a random flyby.
Clayton Swope, a senior space fellow at CSIS, called the close approach "bumper-to-bumper," especially since ICEYE has worked with a customer within the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.
There were similar incidents back in May, making people wonder if Russia is trying to send a message or disrupt Western support for Ukraine.
All eyes are now on how these space maneuvers might impact international relations going forward.