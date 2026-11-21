Russian missile hits Kryvyi Rih, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, 2 killed
A Russian missile hit Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's hometown, killing two people and injuring 60.
The attack damaged about 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, and schools, adding to the ongoing hardship for people living through the conflict.
Missiles, suspected drone land in Poland
The strike happened while European troops were running military drills in Poland to prepare for Ukraine's future.
On top of that, two Russian missiles and a suspected drone landed in Poland, raising security worries in the region.
Meanwhile, US President Trump and Russia's Putin met in China to talk about possible diplomatic solutions as the war nears its five-year mark.