Saudi coalition shoots down drone over Riyadh, Turki al-Malki confirms
World
On Saturday, Saudi Arabia's military coalition shot down a hostile drone in the Riyadh region. Thankfully, no one was hurt by falling debris.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki confirmed the incident but didn't say who sent the drone.
Iran-backed Houthi attacks worsen Yemen crisis
This comes as Yemen's Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have been stepping up attacks on Saudi targets, including recent strikes that shut down Riyadh airport and disrupted local events.
The conflict has gotten worse since a peace truce fell apart in July, leading to more violence and a growing humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where over 275,000 have been displaced.