Saudi military helicopter crashes near Yemeni border killing 2

The crash happened as Houthi attacks were ramping up. Over a dozen people have died in Saudi Arabia recently from missiles and drones.

In response, schools were sticking with remote learning and big events like the Future Investment Initiative might go virtual.

Oil exports have taken a hit, with Brent crude at $110 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Egypt's parliament was due to convene for an emergency session on Sunday, after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi urged it to authorize measures to support the kingdom's defense, should there be a Saudi request to do so, showing just how far this conflict is spreading across the region.