Saudi military helicopter crashes near Yemeni border killing 2
A Saudi military helicopter crashed near the Yemeni border on Sunday, killing two people.
Officials said it was a technical issue, not enemy fire, despite Houthi rebels claiming they had downed a similar aircraft.
This was the first fatalities of their kind reported by the kingdom since the latest flare-up in its battle against Houthi rebels.
Houthi attacks escalate in Saudi Arabia
The crash happened as Houthi attacks were ramping up. Over a dozen people have died in Saudi Arabia recently from missiles and drones.
In response, schools were sticking with remote learning and big events like the Future Investment Initiative might go virtual.
Oil exports have taken a hit, with Brent crude at $110 a barrel.
Meanwhile, Egypt's parliament was due to convene for an emergency session on Sunday, after President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi urged it to authorize measures to support the kingdom's defense, should there be a Saudi request to do so, showing just how far this conflict is spreading across the region.