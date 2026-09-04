At least 14 Serbian activists targeted in major spyware attack

The Citizen Lab, a research organization that investigates spyware attacks, confirmed that at least one of the Serbians was targeted with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.

This would have given the attacker complete access to their device.

Among those targeted were members of a Serbian student movement that has been critical of President Aleksandar Vucic since 2024.

The movement emerged from nationwide protests after a train station collapsed that winter and is one of Europe's largest student movements.