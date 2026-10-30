Shankar Temple Grace arrested after allegedly stabbing 2 in Austin
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A man dressed as a zombie was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people at Buzz Mill Coffee in Austin on Wednesday night.
The incident happened during a comedy show when staff asked 20-year-old Shankar Temple Grace to toss out an alcoholic drink he'd brought in.
He's now facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
Victims hospitalized and currently stable
Both victims, a security guard and another employee, were hospitalized but are currently stable.
Police caught Grace about three miles away from the scene. According to the coffee shop owner, Grace is known for showing up in various costumes, including zombie makeup.
He's now being held at Travis County Jail while police look into what happened.