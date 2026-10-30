Shehbaz Sharif roasted online over congratulatory Hong Kong Sixes tweet
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is getting roasted online after he congratulated the national team for beating India in the Hong Kong International Sixes 2026.
While Pakistan won by four wickets, many felt the excitement was a bit much since this was a less serious tournament, and Pakistan has struggled against India in bigger matches lately.
Sharif's tweet, praising the team's "good game of cricket," only fueled the debate.
Abbas Afridi smashes 5 sixes
In the game, Pakistan bowled first and held India to 88 runs in six overs.
Abbas Afridi smashed five sixes in a row during the chase, while Khawaja Nafay stayed unbeaten with 41 off just 12 balls, helping Pakistan win in just under four overs.
The victory put Pakistan at the top of Group C (quite a turnaround after their earlier loss to UAE) while India now sits at the bottom with no points.