Sheikh Hasina calls Bangladesh skipping BRICS summit in India unfortunate

India actually invited Bangladesh's prime minister twice, once as BIMSTEC chair and again for a bilateral visit.

Prime Minister Modi even highlighted how much Bangladesh could add to the talks.

But Bangladesh skipped it, reportedly after Dhaka withdrew from talks to finalize the dates, apparently due to the lack of a firm commitment from India on Sheikh Hasina's extradition.

India later clarified that the invitations included a bilateral visit and a BRICS invitation, and Modi noted that the summit marked 20 years since the formal establishment of Brics.