Sheikh Hasina criticizes Tarique Rahman for missing New Delhi BRICS

Hasina questioned why Rahman couldn't visit India when his own father, former President Ziaur Rahman, did so during tough times.

She put it plainly: Sheikh Hasina said that her presence in Delhi did not prevent Ziaur Rahman's son, Tarique Rahman, from coming to India today.

The government says they skipped the BRICS summit because Rahman was only invited as BIMSTEC chair, not as prime minister, which highlights growing tension between Bangladesh and India.