Shintapu Tsho outburst floods northwestern Bhutan, damages roads, bridge
A sudden glacial lake outburst from Shintapu Tsho has caused serious damage in northwestern Bhutan, damaging roads in Gasa district and a Bailey bridge in Punakha, and hitting public spots like Gasa Tsachu.
The flooding on October 29 left local communities dealing with a lot of disruption.
Evacuations ordered amid Taktsemakhang lake concerns
Now, there is worry about a new artificial lake near Taktsemakhang possibly bursting as well.
Authorities quickly were instructed to evacuate Royal Bhutan Army personnel stationed at Taktsemakhang and people near Gasa Tshachu, a hot spring, while Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is in Laya to assess the artificial lake at Taktesakhang.
With more glacial lakes under watch, areas south of Gasa are on high alert: Assam is keeping an eye out for possible downstream effects.