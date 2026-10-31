Shintapu Tsho outburst floods northwestern Bhutan, damages roads, bridge

Now, there is worry about a new artificial lake near Taktsemakhang possibly bursting as well.

Authorities quickly were instructed to evacuate Royal Bhutan Army personnel stationed at Taktsemakhang and people near Gasa Tshachu, a hot spring, while Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is in Laya to assess the artificial lake at Taktesakhang.

With more glacial lakes under watch, areas south of Gasa are on high alert: Assam is keeping an eye out for possible downstream effects.