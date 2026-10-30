Short ceasefire brokered by mediators allows evacuations from Oleshky, Kherson

While teams rush in with food, water, and medicine for the 1,700 to 2,000 people still left (way down from the city's roughly 20,000), there are still big worries about safety: Ukrainian officials say Russian forces may be using civilians as shields.

Evacuees can technically choose where they go next, but routes through Russia and Belarus are not easy.

For many here, this evacuation is a rare lifeline after months of hardship.