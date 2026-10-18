Singapore names 7 companies tied to Indonesia wildfires, orders plans
Singapore just named seven companies tied to the recent haze that's made air quality rough in the region.
The pollution came from wildfires in Indonesia, and now these firms have been told to prevent fires from spreading and submit plans detailing measures they are taking to bring the situation under control.
Among those served notices were PT Bumi Andalas Permai and PT Bumi Mekar Hijau, which are listed as suppliers to APP Group, which said all of its suppliers adhere to a zero-burning policy.
Five other companies are also on the list.
Lawrence Wong vows probes, SGX checks
With smoky skies affecting both Singapore and Malaysia (thanks, El Nino), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says there will be investigations and possible legal steps if needed.
The Singapore stock exchange is also checking up on how listed companies manage fire risks in Indonesia.
Meanwhile, 24-hour PSI ranged from 94 to 175, with air quality considered "very unhealthy" at 201 and above and "hazardous" above 300, as enforcing cross-border haze laws remains tricky without more cooperation from Indonesia.