Some of Trump's top officials move into Washington military housing
Some of Donald Trump's top officials have started living in military housing in Washington after growing security threats and political unrest.
Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth are among those making the move, hoping for extra safety.
Stephen Miller and Todd Blanche have joined them too.
Congress questions civilian military housing rentals
This unusual step is raising eyebrows in Congress.
Lawmakers want to know if it's legal for civilian officials to rent these spots, often paying over $4,500 a month, and whether it takes away housing meant for active-duty military members.
Past cases sparked similar debates about fairness and transparency.