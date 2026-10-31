Sonik Archana Susheel fined S$2,500 for molesting waitress in Singapore
World
A 32-year-old Indian woman, Sonik Archana Susheel, was fined S$2,500 (about ₹1.7 lakh) by a Singapore court after admitting to molesting a 20-year-old waitress at Marina Bay Sands on March 14, 2026.
Susheel touched the waitress inappropriately, pushed her, and made an offensive gesture. The incident was reported right away.
Susheel paid S$1,500 for emotional distress
Susheel's lawyer said she was genuinely sorry and that her actions weren't sexually motivated. She paid S$1,500 to the waitress for emotional distress.
The waitress also asked for compensation for lost income after losing her job because of the incident, but the judge said there wasn't enough evidence to support that claim and suggested handling employment issues separately.