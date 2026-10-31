Sonik Archana Susheel fined S$2,500 for molesting waitress in Singapore

A 32-year-old Indian woman, Sonik Archana Susheel, was fined S$2,500 (about ₹1.7 lakh) by a Singapore court after admitting to molesting a 20-year-old waitress at Marina Bay Sands on March 14, 2026.

Susheel touched the waitress inappropriately, pushed her, and made an offensive gesture. The incident was reported right away.