Southeast Asia wildfire haze drives 600% air purifier sales spike
World
Wildfires in parts of Southeast Asia have sent a thick haze across Southeast Asia, leading to a 600% spike in sales of air purifiers and a 35% increase in sales.
With schools closing and more people facing breathing issues, families are scrambling to make their homes safer.
Companies are working overtime just to keep up with everyone's urgent need for clean air.
Juliana Jalaludin urges limiting children's exposure
AA Alive near Kuala Lumpur report a 35% increase in sales and daily rentals, while retailers such as Courts have seen air purifier sales increase 600% in just two weeks.
Health experts warn that the haze is especially risky for kids. Environmental health specialist Juliana Jalaludin stresses it's important to limit exposure now to prevent long-term breathing problems later on.