Spain holds 1st general strike in 14 years over rents
Spain just had its first general strike in 14 years, with millions walking out to protest soaring rents and living costs.
The strike, led by major unions, was expected to disrupt public transport and flights, as well as bring some businesses, shops, and factories to a standstill, right as national elections are coming up on November 29.
For many workers, homeownership has become beyond their reach.
Madrid protests turned violent over housing
Things got heated in Madrid as protests turned violent between demonstrators and police.
The government is under fire for not acting on housing reforms, especially after the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal sparked outrage this September.
With rents almost doubling and a shortage of 750,000 homes, potentially rising to 1 million over the next two years, frustration is fueling support for right-wing parties in polls, making housing a make-or-break issue for this election.