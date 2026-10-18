Suspected shark attack capsizes boat near Baja California, 11 missing
World
A boat carrying 27 people capsized near Baja California, Mexico after what is believed to have been a shark attack.
16 people were rescued with injuries. Several of the rescued people have serious injuries indicative of shark bites and are being treated at a nearby hospital.
Sadly, 11 others are still missing.
US, Mexican forces search missing passengers
The US Coast Guard and Navy are searching by air and sea for the missing passengers, with assistance from the Mexican Navy and an additional helicopter joining soon.
Authorities are also looking into whether survivors qualify for humanitarian parole since they might be witnesses to a crime.
The incident highlights ongoing risks faced by migrants trying to cross the border by sea, a problem that has happened before in this region.