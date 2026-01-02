Switzerland declares 5-day mourning after ski resort fire kills 40

Switzerland has declared a five-day mourning period after a devastating fire at a bar in the Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana. The blaze, which broke out on New Year's Eve, killed around 40 people and injured 115 others who were attending a party at Le Constellation bar. President Guy Parmelin described the incident as "a drama of an unknown scale" and said the country will hold five days of mourning.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway to determine cause of deadly fire The fire started at 1:30am but the cause is still unknown. Some witnesses claimed it was sparked by sparklers or flares in champagne bottles. A bartender reportedly carried a female staff member holding a burning champagne bottle, according to two women who spoke to French broadcaster BFMTV. Witnesses said the flames quickly spread to the ceiling and engulfed the crowded basement, which was packed with revelers, including teenagers.

Witness People 'burning from head to foot' Some mistook the flames for an explosion since it happened so quickly. People screamed and cried in the basement as they attempted to flee. Many people rushed for a door leading to a narrow flight of stairs, while others smashed windows. People from the street rushed in to help. "I thought that my little brother was inside so I came and I tried to break the window," a man told BBC. He witnessed people "burning from head to foot."

Victim identification Authorities mobilize resources for victim identification and safety review Swiss police have warned that it could take days or weeks to identify all the victims. The canton's chief prosecutor, Beatrice Pilloud, said significant resources are being used to identify the victims and return their bodies to families. An investigation is underway to determine if the bar met safety standards and had enough exits.