Switzerland: Tourist plane crashes in Neuchatel Mountains, several dead

Written by Ramya Patelkhana May 20, 2023, 10:47 pm 1 min read

The plane crash took place at around 10:20 am (local time) in the Neuchatel Mountains (Photo credit: Twitter/@ZuhairAli680682)

In a tragic incident, a tourist plane crashed in western Switzerland on Saturday morning (local time), leaving several people dead. The crash took place at around 10:20 am (local time) in a forested area in the Neuchatel Mountains, said multiple reports. The local police confirmed the incident, saying that a plane crash took place at Ponts-De-Martel near the Franco-Swiss border.

Investigation launched into circumstances of plane crash

Search and rescue operation teams and police have reached the crash site, while the concerned authorities have launched a probe into what led to the plane crash, Swiss broadcaster RTN reported. "The pilot and the two passengers died on site," the Neuchatel Police revealed in a statement, as per AFP. However, no further details about the victims were provided.

Plane took off from Chaux-d-Fonds before crash

The police earlier said they would reveal more information on the flight, how many passengers were onboard, and the number of casualties once the families of the travelers were informed of the accident. However, an AFP report said that the Swiss-registered plane was on a sightseeing flight and took off from the nearby Chaux-d-Fonds airport before the unfortunate incident.