Taiwan local elections this Saturday could have international implications
Taiwan heads to the polls this Saturday, and it's not just about picking mayors: these local elections could have international implications, too.
The main parties are the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), with President Lai Ching-te (who's all about boosting Taiwan's defenses against China), and the Kuomintang (KMT), which leans more toward working with Beijing.
Taiwan candidates focus on domestic policy
Instead of focusing on cross-strait tensions, candidates are talking more about policy to win over undecided voters.
But if the KMT does well, it could push Taiwan closer to Beijing politically.
The Taipei mayoral race is also in the spotlight, with pro-independence candidate Puma Shen making headlines and keeping the debate over Taiwan's future front and center.