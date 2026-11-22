Thousands rally in Lisbon against rising costs and housing market
Lisbon saw thousands of people rallying in the rain on Saturday, calling out Portugal's rising living costs and a tough housing market.
Organized by the country's largest trade union federation, CGTP, the crowd demanded better wages, improved pensions, and lower prices for basics, hoping to push the government to act.
Portugal's pay 37% below EU average
Portugal's average pay is 37% below the European Union average in 2025, while inflation is up at 3.8%, making everyday essentials pricier.
Housing has become especially hard to afford: since 2017, both home prices and rents for new leases have almost doubled.
This protest is part of a bigger wave across Europe as young people feel squeezed by stagnant wages and soaring costs.