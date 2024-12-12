Summarize Simplifying... In short Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl, was tragically killed by her father and stepmother, who confessed to the crime after fleeing to Pakistan and returning to the UK.

The trial exposed a history of violent discipline in the household, with Sara being removed from school and wearing a hijab to hide her bruises.

Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, was also found guilty

What happened to Sara Sharif? 10-year-old killed by father, stepmother

What's the story A United Kingdom court has convicted Urfan Sharif and his wife, Beinash Batool, for the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif. The verdict was pronounced at the Old Bailey after a trial that exposed a pattern of abuse in the home. Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, was also found guilty for his involvement in her death. The young girl was discovered with over 70 injuries at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 8 last year.

Admission and escape

Father admits to brutal abuse, family flees to Pakistan

Sharif confessed to beating Sara with a cricket bat and metal pole, and strangling her with his bare hands. "She died because of me. I didn't want to kill her," he told the shocked jurors. He alerted Surrey Police about her death from Pakistan, where he had fled with Batool and Malik after the incident. The family returned to the UK on September 13 last year and were detained upon arrival at Gatwick airport.

Abuse history

Trial reveals history of abuse, raises questions

The trial revealed a "culture of violent discipline" in the home, with WhatsApp messages showing the abuse had been ongoing since May 2021. Batool had even written about the abuse to her sister. "Urfan beat the crap out of Sara. She's covered in bruises, literally beaten black," she told her sister. Teachers had previously noticed bruises on Sara and reported to social services. However, she was taken out of school for homeschooling four months before her death.

Abuse record

She began wearing a hijab to hide bruises

Sara's teachers noted a bruise beneath her left eye in June 2022, followed by more bruises in March 2023. The school called Children's Single Point of Access for advice, and it was determined that a referral to social services was required, but she was removed from the school before the intervention. It was also observed that she began wearing a hijab in January, which the prosecution argued was evidence of an attempt to conceal bruising.

Neighbors

Neighbors were among those who expressed alarm

Neighbors were among those who expressed alarm after hearing incessant yelling and shouting from the family home. Another neighbor overheard a female adult voice saying, "Shut the f*** up" and "Shut the f*** up you bastard," as well as smacking sounds and a terrified scream that sounded like it came from a seven- or eight-year-old. Each of these witnesses described seeing Sara doing household chores, such as sorting the laundry and taking out the trash.

Verdict and sentencing

Father takes full responsibility, sentencing scheduled for Tuesday

During the trial, Sharif initially blamed Batool for the abuse but later took full responsibility. He denied causing human bite marks or burns found on Sara's body. Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday following what was described as an "extremely stressful and traumatic" trial for jurors. Detective Chief Inspector Craig Emmerson called it one of Surrey Police's most distressing cases, while Chief Superintendent Mark Chapman extended thoughts to Sara's mother and siblings.