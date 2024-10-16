Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to global economic uncertainty, India's central bank, the RBI, has significantly increased its gold reserves by over 210% in the last six years.

This includes a recent addition of 27.47 tons, taking the total to 822.10 tons, and a first-time repatriation of over 100 tons from the UK since 1991.

This strategic move showcases India's proactive approach to maintaining financial stability.

India's total foreign exchange reserves have increased by 78% since 2018

India's gold reserves surge over 210% in 6 years

By Mudit Dube 05:13 pm Oct 16, 202405:13 pm

What's the story India's gold reserves have jumped by a whopping 211% since Shaktikanta Das took over as RBI governor in December 2018. According to RBI data, the value of gold in total reserves increased to $65.7 billion on October 4, 2024, from $21.1 billion on December 7, 2018. India's total foreign exchange reserves also saw a whopping 78.1% increase during Das's tenure. As of October 4, the total forex reserves stood at $701.1 billion, up from $393.7 billion on December 7, 2018.

Strategic move

RBI's gold acquisition strategy amid global uncertainty

The RBI's move to up its gold reserves comes as central banks around the world are buying more gold amid global uncertainty and rising inflation. In FY 2023-24, the RBI added a whopping 27.47 tons of gold to its reserves. The strategic move raised its total stockpile to 822.10 tons from 794.63 tons the previous year, showcasing India's proactive approach toward financial stability amid tough global economic conditions.

Gold repatriation

RBI repatriates over 100 tons of gold from UK

Earlier this year, the RBI successfully repatriated over 100 tons of gold from the United Kingdom. This is the first time since 1991 that such a large quantity of gold has been added to the central bank's treasury. A similar amount may be added in the coming months due to logistical reasons and diversified storage needs.