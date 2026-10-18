Trump backs Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election, warns US could become involved
World
US President Donald Trump just threw his support behind Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election, calling him a "Great Warrior Prime Minister" and an even greater "Partner for Peace" against threats from Iran.
Trump also warned that if Netanyahu isn't re-elected, the US could end up getting more involved in the region, something he says America doesn't really want.
Trump: Israel vote affects US policy
Trump's statement highlights how closely Israel's election ties into US foreign policy and Middle East stability.
He pointed out ongoing threats from Iran and suggested that keeping Netanyahu in charge is important for both regional security and America's interests.
As Trump put it, "I am not inclined to do so" if leadership changes in Israel.