Trump criticizes tougher Russia sanctions after Stephen Hubbard was freed
Donald Trump isn't happy about calls for more sanctions on Russia, especially days after 74-year-old Stephen Hubbard, a retired teacher jailed in Russia for over four years, was freed.
Trump met Hubbard at the White House and questioned why people want tougher penalties on Russia while also expecting him to negotiate Stephen Hubbard's release.
As he put it, "Why aren't you putting Russia sanctions and all this in the midst of a negotiation to try to get a long-term hostage back from Russia. If I had done that, you would not have Mr Hubbard coming back."
Trump says delay secured Hubbard's release
Trump says delaying new sanctions was a strategic move to help bring Hubbard home safely.
He made it clear that Hubbard's freedom did not involve a "swap," but it shows how tricky U.S.-Russia relations can be, sometimes you have to hold off on punishment to get results.
Hubbard shared that some guards were "sympathetically," but he doubted he'd survive another year locked up.