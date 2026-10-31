Trump criticizes tougher Russia sanctions after Stephen Hubbard was freed

Donald Trump isn't happy about calls for more sanctions on Russia, especially days after 74-year-old Stephen Hubbard, a retired teacher jailed in Russia for over four years, was freed.

Trump met Hubbard at the White House and questioned why people want tougher penalties on Russia while also expecting him to negotiate Stephen Hubbard's release.

As he put it, "Why aren't you putting Russia sanctions and all this in the midst of a negotiation to try to get a long-term hostage back from Russia. If I had done that, you would not have Mr Hubbard coming back."