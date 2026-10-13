Trump let go of Kimberly Guilfoyle after $100,000 allegation
World
President Trump has let go of Kimberly Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, after accusations that she tried to get a $100,000 payment from a Trump donor in exchange for access to top officials.
The White House said it had asked her to resign.
Lawmakers push for Kimberly Guilfoyle investigation
Guilfoyle's lawyers say the payment was just for past services, but the scandal has raised eyebrows about her actions at diplomatic events in Greece. Lawmakers are now pushing for an investigation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed Guilfoyle's work but criticized media reports based on anonymous sources.
Her exit could shake up US relations with Greece, a key NATO ally.