Trump says he is weighing reducing American troops in Germany

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to review the possibility of reducing American troops stationed in Germany . The announcement comes after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Trump's handling of the ongoing war in Iran , accusing the United States of being "humiliated" by Iranian leadership. In a social media post, Trump said, "The United States is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany, with a determination to be made over the next short period of time."

Diplomatic tension Merz slams US for lack of strategy in Iran war Chancellor Merz had earlier said that the US lacked a strategy in the war against Iran. He also expressed concern over the economic impact of the conflict on Europe, particularly due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Trump accused Merz of not understanding nuclear issues with Iran and blamed Germany's economic struggles on his leadership. "No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise!" he said.

Military deployment Over 36,000 active-duty US troops in Germany Currently, there are over 36,000 active-duty US troops stationed across Germany. This is the largest American military presence in Europe, far more than the deployments in Italy and the United Kingdom. In 2020, Trump had proposed moving some troops from Germany due to its low defense spending but was blocked by Congress. President Joe Biden later reversed this decision when he took office.

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