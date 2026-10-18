Trump to take 60-day review of Russia sanctions and tariffs
President Trump is taking a 60-day break to rethink US sanctions on Russia and global tariffs.
Announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio just before his trip to Uzbekistan and India, the pause is meant to give the US time to figure out how these tough economic moves are really affecting both the United States and the world.
Administration temporarily easing Russian oil restrictions
With ongoing conflicts like the Iran war and Russia-Ukraine crisis shaking up global markets, Trump's team wants a closer look at what's working and what might be hurting allies like India, which still relies on Russian energy.
By temporarily easing some restrictions (especially for countries importing Russian oil), the administration hopes this review period will help it make smarter calls on future sanctions and tariffs.