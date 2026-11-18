The US leader is in the southern Chinese city to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen earlier for the summit, he was met by Xi's chief of staff Cai Qi.

Trump has indicated that he wants to discuss nuclear arms control and ending the ongoing war in Ukraine during the trilateral meeting.

However, aides had earlier said that the topic of Ukraine would not be on the agenda.