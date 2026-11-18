Xi personally welcomes Trump at airport; they exchange hug
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump was personally received by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the airport in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday. During his time in the top job, Xi has never gone to the airport to receive a visiting US president. It could be a reciprocal act, as Trump had personally greeted Xi when he arrived by plane at Joint Base Andrews earlier this year. The two leaders also shared a hug on the tarmac.
Meeting topics
Trump wants to discuss nuclear arms control, ending Ukraine war
The US leader is in the southern Chinese city to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen earlier for the summit, he was met by Xi's chief of staff Cai Qi.
Trump has indicated that he wants to discuss nuclear arms control and ending the ongoing war in Ukraine during the trilateral meeting.
However, aides had earlier said that the topic of Ukraine would not be on the agenda.
Twitter Post
Xi personally greets President Trump
BREAKING: Xi Jinping personally greets President Trump at Air Force One in Shenzhen, China with massive fanfare @RealAmVoice @HumanEvents pic.twitter.com/NBse611Jaq— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 18, 2026
Diplomatic talks
Possible meetings with Putin, Kim Jong Un on cards
Trump has also hinted at a possible meeting with Putin and another one with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, although nothing has been finalized yet.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Wednesday that Trump was "serious" about meeting Kim to discuss North Korea tensions. But he clarified that no such meeting had been scheduled for Thursday.
Recent engagements
New trade deal with Philippines announced
The meeting, which marks the first among the three leaders, is expected to center on decreasing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and comes as the wars in Iran and Ukraine remain in focus.
Trump said Monday they would discuss denuclearization, which he called a "tough subject," as well as Iran and Ukraine, although an official said over the weekend that a discussion on Ukraine was not expected.
China
Xi, Trump, Putin to discuss issues concerning global peace
Speaking to reporters ahead of their meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the Chinese, Russian and American presidents "will have an in-depth exchange of views on important issues concerning global peace in their upcoming summit."
The three leaders will hold their face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which opened Wednesday with a meeting of business leaders.