The blast occurred in the morning

Turkey: 12 killed in powerful blast at explosives plant

By Snehil Singh 05:14 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story A strong explosion at an explosives plant in Turkey's Karesi district, Balikesir province, killed 12 people and injured four others on Tuesday morning. The explosion took place at 8:25am local time in the capsule production facility of the factory. The powerful explosion caused a partial collapse of the plant and caused minor damage to nearby buildings.

Official statements

Officials confirm fatalities, launch investigation

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu confirmed the death toll and injuries, adding, "According to initial reports, 12 employees died and four were taken to hospital with injuries." Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Authorities have dismissed sabotage as a potential cause, suggesting technical reasons may be at play.

Presidential response

President Erdogan expresses sorrow, orders investigation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to social media to express his grief over the incident. He said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of 12 brothers." He has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the explosion. The plant is an important part of Turkey's defense industry, manufacturing munitions and explosives for domestic and international markets.

Safety measures

Scene secured amid fears of 2nd blast

In the aftermath of the explosion, shards of glass and metal were strewn around the plant. Ambulances were on standby as fire crews managed to bring the blaze under control, ensuring no one was trapped inside. Security forces have cordoned off the area to prevent civilian access amid fears of a second blast.

Past incidents

Tragic incident follows previous industrial explosions

This tragic incident is not the first of its kind in Turkey's industrial sector. It comes amidst a series of explosions, including a 2020 fireworks factory explosion that killed seven and injured 127 and a 2023 military explosives factory blast that left five dead. In the first nine months of 2024, at least 1,371 workers died in occupational accidents in Turkey. In 2023, the total was 1,932.