UAE President invites injured flydubai pilot to jiu-jitsu training
World
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently celebrated flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery by inviting him for some jiu-jitsu training once he recovers.
At the Abu Dhabi ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed told Machchhar, "When you heal, I want to have a session with you to train you how to fight," showing both support and the country's love for martial arts.
flydubai captain Smit Machchhar had surgery
Machchhar was recognized after surviving a violent attack that left him with serious head injuries, including ax wounds.
He underwent major surgery following an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia and is now recovering in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed's playful offer highlights the UAE's prominent status in jiu-jitsu.