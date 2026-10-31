UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting urges households to stock supplies
World
UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has started stocking up on basics like food, water, a first aid kit, and a battery-powered torch at home, just in case.
With national security threats growing, he's encouraging everyone to get prepared and build a bit of household resilience.
Household preparedness tied to defense funding
Streeting's move fits into a broader push to make the UK more ready for emergencies.
He wants people to be smart about resources and spending, especially as defense funding is set to increase, aiming for 3% of GDP by 2030 and 3.5% by 2035.
The message: being prepared isn't just for the government; it starts at home.