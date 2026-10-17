U.K.-funded 4x4s used to break up French student protest
French police are facing backlash for using U.K.-funded 4x4s to break up student protests in a BFM TV report on 10 October.
These vehicles were originally meant to stop asylum seekers from crossing the Channel, not for handling local demonstrations.
The protest, focused on poor school conditions, left a 14-year-old girl injured, sparking public outrage.
France opens investigation, UK silent
After footage of the incident was reported by French media outlet BFM TV on 10 October, the French Interior Ministry started an investigation.
Meanwhile, the UK Home Office has stayed silent, raising concerns about how international funds are being used by police.
Groups like Utopia 56 warn that using such heavy-duty gear at protests shows a worrying trend toward more militarized policing, and say it's time for a more thoughtful approach.