UK launches 3 legal routes for refugees from 7 countries

To qualify, refugees need to have been verified by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as meeting the definition of refugee, have registered with the UNHCR or relevant authorities in one of the seven countries before Oct. 1, and must be outside their country of nationality: think Tibetans and Sri Lankan Tamils in India or Rohingya and others from Myanmar.

Sponsored refugees can work or study right away in the UK and get access to welfare benefits plus a five-year path to settlement. Charities will help with housing too.

Some opposition parties are not on board, though. They have already said they would scrap the scheme if elected.