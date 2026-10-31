UK unveils new capped refugee routes from autumn 2027

The UK is rolling out new capped refugee routes from autumn 2027, focusing on safer entry for people from India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Uganda.

The goal? To cut down on risky Channel crossings and make the process more organized.

UK Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum Anna Turley put it simply: refugees need to be outside their country of nationality and must have been present and registered with the relevant authorities or the UNHCR in one of the seven countries before October 1, 2026, to qualify.