UK unveils new capped refugee routes from autumn 2027
The UK is rolling out new capped refugee routes from autumn 2027, focusing on safer entry for people from India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Uganda.
The goal? To cut down on risky Channel crossings and make the process more organized.
UK Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum Anna Turley put it simply: refugees need to be outside their country of nationality and must have been present and registered with the relevant authorities or the UNHCR in one of the seven countries before October 1, 2026, to qualify.
Community sponsorship with UNHCR support
These routes will offer community sponsorships plus options for work and study, so it's not just about safety but also opportunity.
The UK government is teaming up with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to make sure support reaches those who genuinely need it.
Organizations can step up as lead sponsors to provide ongoing support to sponsor groups.
Arrivals will start off small (in the hundreds), but if illegal migration drops as hoped, more spots could open in the future.