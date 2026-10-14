UK warned of possible 113km/h gusts from Isaias remnants

Heads up, UK remnants of Hurricane Isaias are bringing some seriously strong winds and heavy rain, especially to Scotland's Highlands and Western Isles.

The Met Office has put out a yellow wind warning for today, with gusts possibly reaching 113km/h. Expect travel delays or even power cuts in the windiest spots.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland get the downpours, but England and Wales can look forward to some dry weather with sunny breaks.