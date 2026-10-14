UK warned of possible 113km/h gusts from Isaias remnants
Heads up, UK remnants of Hurricane Isaias are bringing some seriously strong winds and heavy rain, especially to Scotland's Highlands and Western Isles.
The Met Office has put out a yellow wind warning for today, with gusts possibly reaching 113km/h. Expect travel delays or even power cuts in the windiest spots.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland get the downpours, but England and Wales can look forward to some dry weather with sunny breaks.
Southern England sees warm boost
Northwest Scotland will feel the strongest winds between 10am and 7pm BST, while Shetland could see gusts up to 80km/h.
Even northern England and northwest Wales might catch some blustery weather around 64km/h.
On the bright side: southern England is getting a warm air boost. Temperatures could hit a summery 20 degrees Celsius before things cool off again this weekend.