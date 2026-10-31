Ukraine drone attack in Bryansk kills 2 and injures 5
World
Ukraine just carried out another drone attack inside Russia, killing two people and injuring five in the Bryansk region, according to local officials.
These strikes are part of a growing wave of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory as the conflict continues to escalate.
Ukraine targets Novokuybyshevsk refinery in Samara
Ukraine is now targeting not just border areas but also major infrastructure, like the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara, which was hit again this year and set on fire.
This refinery is important for fueling Russian military operations.
The bigger picture: Ukraine's drone campaign aims to disrupt Russia's military logistics and weaken its war resources.