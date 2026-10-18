Ukraine launches at least 450-drone strike on Moscow, killing 2
World
Ukraine launched a massive drone strike on Moscow, with at least 450 drones targeting key spots like the Moscow oil refinery and even a residential building.
The attack left two people dead and six injured, and happened right as Russia was wrapping up its parliamentary elections, where Putin's party was expected to win without much competition.
Ukraine strikes spark St. Petersburg fire
The strikes sparked a fire at the St. Petersburg oil terminal and a logistics center was also attacked, causing more casualties and disruption.
This comes as president Donald Trump called Ukraine's actions a "disgrace," highlighting growing international tension around the conflict.