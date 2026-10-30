Ukraine resumes strikes on Russian oil refineries, Alexander Novak says
World
Ukraine is back to targeting Russian oil refineries with drone strikes after a short pause, according to Russia's deputy prime minister for energy issues, Alexander Novak.
Three refineries and a gas-chemical complex were hit, raising concerns about possible diesel shortages.
The timing is interesting: this all happened while Trump had been pressuring Kyiv for weeks to stop these attacks, blaming them for the rising cost of diesel.
Strike on Russian refineries kills 2
Russian officials confirmed two people died in the latest strike, and there was damage at a gas-chemical plant.
Videos showed smoke pouring from one refinery.
Russia warned these attacks could disrupt its diesel exports, which are part of an agreement with the US meant to keep fuel markets steady.